Man arrested after fleeing scene of fatal car crash

Police in Shibukawa, Gunma Prefecture, on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after the car he was driving rear-ended a light car, causing it to burst into flames. A man and a woman in the light car died in the accident.

The accident occurred along a two-lane prefectural road in Yoshioka, Gunma Prefecture, at around 2:10 a.m., Fuji TV reported. Police said visibility was good at the time.

Another driver who saw the collision called 119. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze. The woman was in the driver’s seat of the light car and the man in the back seat.

The witness told police he saw the driver of the other car flee the scene on foot.

On Thursday, Taichi Ishizaka, accompanied by a friend, turned himself at a police station in Shibukawa. Police said he admitted causing the accident and quoted him as saying he ran away because he was afraid.

