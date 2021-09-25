Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested after hitting police car with bar

5 Comments
TOCHIGI

Police in Oyama, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 56-year-old man after he hit a police patrol car with an iron bar and threatened officers.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3 a.m. Saturday, Fuji TV reported. Police said the wife of Tomoyuki Shirota, a demolition worker, called 110 and said her husband was swinging a bar and making threats.

When police arrived, Shirota came out onto the street and swung his bar at the patrol car, smashing one of its front lights. He also threatened officers before being subdued.

Police said Shirota, who appeared to be intoxicated at the time, has admitted to the charge.

That’s cute, Tomoyuki.

You’ve excelled at what most 3 year olds can do.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

For a turn of recent events in the news in Japan, it’s a relief to hear his wife & family are safe & uninjured.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

His local ‘bar’ was closed so perhaps he decided to improvise with another at home?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Now, he’ll spend ‘a little time’ behind some.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The casualties & penalties could have been much greater IF he had ‘hit a bar with a police car’. Good work NPA in subduing him quickly.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

