Man arrested after injuring, robbing woman during home intrusion

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of assault and robbery after he entered the home of a woman in her 30s, threatened her with a stun gun and cut her arm with a knife before stealing her bank passbook.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 a.m. on Oct 11 in Hachioji, Kyodo News reported. The man got in through an unlocked door.

Police said the woman told them the intruder was wearing a ski mask and that he used the voice browser on his smartphone to demand she give him her passbook and hanko (seal).

The woman was home alone with her 4-month-old baby at the time. Police said the woman’s injury was minor and the child was not hurt.

The suspect was arrested Saturday in Shizuoka Prefecture after his car was identified from street surveillance camera footage taken outside the Hachioji home.

Police said the man, who is a company employee and lives in Tokyo, is known to the woman’s family. They said he has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he needed money to pay back a loan.

