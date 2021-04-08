Man arrested after spitting on store manager who asked him to wear mask

Police in Nasukarasuyama, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 67-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he hit and spat on a supermarket manager who asked him to wear a face mask while in the store.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:55 a.m. on April 2, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Hiroshi Chiba, of no fixed occupation, entered the Tanokura supermarket, not wearing a face mask. The 47-year-old manager asked Chiba to wear a mask as per the store's request to all customers as a measure against the coronavirus. However, Chiba got angry, spat on the store manager’s face and also punched him in the face.
Police said Chiba, who was arrested on Thursday, has admitted shoving the manager away but denied spitting on him. He was quoted as saying he just coughed in the manager's direction.
Store staff told police Chiba regularly bought items in the store but he never wore request and always ignored employees’ request to do so.© Japan Today
Brian Wheway
"Chiba got angry, spat on the store manager’s face and also punched him in the face". Oh what a nice man he is, He certainly needs to be charged with two accounts of assault,
"has admitted shoving the manager away" could this be another charge of assault?
I dont think that the manager needs this sort of agro from any customers, as for being spat on that is disgusting , and in this present climate with Covid every where, this needs to be stopped right now, as for punishment, how can you punish him if hes homeless? its not unreasnable for the manager to ask him to put on a face mask, even if hes not got one, give him one, then there is no excuse.