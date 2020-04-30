Man arrested after stabbing police counselor in koban in Tokyo

Police in Tokyo on Thursday arrested a 57-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 61-year-old police counselor in a koban (police box).

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the koban in Katsushika Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said the suspect stabbed the counselor, who is a retired policeman, in the back and buttocks and then fled with the knife.

The victim and another police officer chased him to his apartment building 400 meters away where he was taken into custody.

The victim was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition, police said.

The counselor who was stabbed said that the man came into the koban and muttered something about being hypnotized. After his arrest, he remained silent, police said.

The koban is located about 800 meters from JR Kanamachi Station.

