 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested after tailing woman, putting bag over her head and trying to strangle her

OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery after he followed a woman to her apartment, put a bag over her head and then tried to strangle her.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:20 p.m. on Sept 3, NHK reported. 

Police said Takehisa Omae, a company employee, followed the 20-year-old university student to her apartment building. He entered through an auto-locked door just after she did.

As she opened her apartment, he rushed up behind her, out a bag over head and pushed her inside. Police said he shoved the woman to the floor and tried to strangle her.

The woman broke free and sought help from a friend who lives in the same apartment building. The victim suffered a cervical sprain, and her smartphone and keys were stolen.

Omae was identified after an analysis of security camera footage. He was also seen lurking outside the apartment building earlier in the day.

Police said Omae has partially denied the allegation, saying he had no intention of killing the woman. He was quoted as saying, “I saw her at her part-time job and fell in love with her, so I followed her to find out her address. I wanted to have sex with her."

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

