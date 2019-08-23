Man arrested after wife found dead at home in Yamagata Pref

Police in Tendo, Yamagata Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 68-year-old man after his 63-year-old wife was found dead in their home on Thursday night.

Police found the body of Noriko Sato, a pharmacist, at around 10:20 p.m. Thursday after her elder sister contacted them to say she hadn’t heard from her in awhile.

The doors and windows of house were all locked when police arrived. They said Sato had several external injuries after having been beaten and was confirmed dead at the scene.

Sato lived alone with her husband Shigeru. He had not been seen for a few days but on Friday afternoon, accompanied by a lawyer, he turned himself in at a police station.

Police said he has admitted to killing his wife.

Editor's note: Story has been updates to show that the victim's husband has been arrested.

© Japan Today