crime

Man arrested for abusing 2-year-old girl

SENDAI

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated assault after he strangled the two-year-old daughter of his live-in girlfriend. Police said the girl suffered internal bleeding, but her injury is non-life-threatening.

According to police, Mizuki Gokei, who is self-employed, is accused of assaulting the child at his apartment at around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Fuji TV reported. He allegedly strangled the girl and kicked her in the stomach. The incident came to light when the mother reported the incident to the police.

Police said Gokei has admitted to the allegations and quoted him as saying, “I had warned the child because she was messing around, but she wouldn’t listen to me.”

What is wrong with people.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Maybe the guy was too ikemen for the mother to ignore the signs of his inner demons...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Hopefully, the mother likewise will kick him … ‘to the curb’.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

