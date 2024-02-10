Man arrested for abusing girlfriend’s young daughter

Police in Hakodate, Hokkaido, have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of abusing the second daughter of his girlfriend at her house.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:10 p.m. on Saturday. Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp quoted police as saying that the man, who is a construction worker from Tomakomai City, grabbed the girl who is under 10 years of age, by the scruff of the neck and threw her to the floor.

The child’s mother had gone out after having an argument with her boyfriend.

Police said a neighbor heard a child crying loudly and called 110. The child suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital. Police said her injury was not life-threatening.

Police said the man has admitted to the allegation. Although there have been no reports of child abuse concerning the man, police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and whether he has committed any acts of violence against his girlfriend’s children in the past.

