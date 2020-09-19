Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for assaulting 16-year-old girl in train station toilet

UTSUNOMIYA, Tochigi

Police in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated assault after he injured a 16-year-old girl with a box cutter in the toilet at a train station.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:20 a.m. Thursday in a toilet at JR Okamoto Station, Fuji TV reported. Police said the suspect, Tatsuya Nemoto, a company employee, turned himself in at around 1:50 a.m. Saturday and was charged on Saturday night.

Police said Nemoto forced his way into the toilet behind the girl and threatened her with the cutter and demanded she give him any valuables she had with her. The girl resisted and sustained a knife wound on her right hand. Nemoto then fled.

Police released station surveillance camera footage showing Nemoto running out of the station. Police said Nemoto told them that when he saw the footage released online and on TV news, he realized he couldn’t remain free, so he decided to turn himself in. However, police said Nemoto also told them he didn’t plan to rob the girl and just wanted to see her surprised look. He has remained silent since.

However, police said Nemoto also told them he didn't plan to rob the girl and just wanted to see her surprised look. He has remained silent since.

hands himself in but can’t take responsibility for his actions so lies trough his teeth... WTF?

