Man arrested for assaulting female restaurant employee in Nagasaki

Police in Nagasaki have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he punched a 24-year-old female restaurant employee in the face on Sunday morning.

According to police, the suspect, who is a company employee, has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying he doesn’t remember anything, local media reported.

Police said witnesses told them the man punched the woman in the face multiple times with his fist at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. Another employee called police.

Police said the suspect was intoxicated when they arrived at the restaurant.

© Japan Today