Man arrested for assaulting girlfriend’s 5-year-old son

Police in Hachinohe City, Aomori Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assaulting the 5-year-old son of his girlfriend.
According to police, Taiga Horiuchi is accused of assaulting the boy at a restaurant shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday, TBS reported. Police said he grabbed the boy by his chin and head, then tightly pinched his nose.
A witness in the restaurant called 110 and said that "a man is being violent towards a child."
At the time, the boy's mother was also present. Police said they are questioning her about whether Horiuchi has assaulted her son before.© Japan Today
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BigP
News?
virusrex
Good for the witness calling the police, if the suspect did this in public who knows what else was done to the child in private, the mother seems not to care enough to stop the violence from happening.
Speed
Pinched his nose? Big deal.