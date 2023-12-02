Man arrested for assaulting police officer in Kochi

Police in Kochi, Kochi Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of assault and obstructing a police officer in his 20s in the performance of his duties.

According to police, the incident occurred on a street in a shopping district at around 5 a.m. Sunday. Local media reported that police received a call about a man who appeared to be drunk and was making trouble in the street.

Two police officers went to the scene and as they were trying to question the man, he suddenly started kicking one of the officers repeatedly in the right leg before he was subdued.

Police said the man, who works in the construction industry, told them he got irritated when the officer pushed him. Police said they did not push the man but tried to stop him when he began to walk away after refusing to be questioned.

Police said the man was intoxicated at the time of his arrest.

