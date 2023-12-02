Man arrested for assaulting police officer in Kochi

Police in Kochi, Kochi Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of assault and obstructing a police officer in his 20s in the performance of his duties.
According to police, the incident occurred on a street in a shopping district at around 5 a.m. Sunday. Local media reported that police received a call about a man who appeared to be drunk and was making trouble in the street.
Two police officers went to the scene and as they were trying to question the man, he suddenly started kicking one of the officers repeatedly in the right leg before he was subdued.
Police said the man, who works in the construction industry, told them he got irritated when the officer pushed him. Police said they did not push the man but tried to stop him when he began to walk away after refusing to be questioned.
Police said the man was intoxicated at the time of his arrest.© Japan Today
sakurasuki
Questioning drunk person? Who really asking for trouble?
Strangerland
The person whose actions led to the police being called.
Speed
Amazing. This falls under the national news section rather than local. Shows how peaceful it is here. Kicking a cop in right leg a few times wouldn't even make it to the local news section back in my home country.
sir_bentley28
Well unless he committed a crime, is suspected of committing a crime, was about to commit a crime or was caught in the middle of a crime with evidence of him being connected to a crime, he does'nt have to answer the police and can walk away without any problems. It is in the Japanese law books under "Public Interrogations" which are illegal.
fatrainfallingintheforest
Speed,
True. But it's not all moonlight and roses. Remember two police officers were shot to death in May this year, and two other people murdered in the same incident.
Nihon Enigma
Not sure what your home country is, but this would be national news where I come from.
You can only judge the level of crime solely based on news reports if all or most crimes were reported and subsequently informed to the media. That is far removed from the reality in Japan.
But if it gives you peace then all power to you.
Nihon Enigma
For all the wonderful things about Japan, wearing rose-tinted glasses is what irks me, and worries me the most.
And I'm not alone. Ask anyone who deals with large numbers of Japanese folks and talks about various topics (e.g. Eikkaiwa teachers, university professors etc.).