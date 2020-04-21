Man arrested for assaulting store manager after not being given change on tray

Police in Fukuoka have arrested a 69-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting the manager of a discount drugstore, after a cashier handed him change from a purchase instead of putting it on a tray.

According to police, Noriyoshi Naganuma entered the Cosmos drugstore in Sawara Ward at around 9 p.m. Sunday, Fuji TV reported. He bought a can of shochu and paid the 34-year-old woman cashier. However, when she handed him the change without using the tray, Naganuma became enraged and yelled, “Don’t you know about the coronavirus?”

The store manager tried to calm him down but Naganuma punched him in the face. The cashier called police who said Naganuma was drunk at the time of his arrest.

Naganuma was quoted by police as saying: “I was angry because the cashier handed me back my change when coronavirus cases are on the rise. She should have used the tray.”

