Man arrested for attempted abduction and assault of worker at nursing home

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempting to abduct and assault a worker at a nursing home in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Hiroyuki Shinjo, allegedly threatened a 23-year-old female food service worker, who works for him, at the nursing home at around 5:40 a.m. Thursday, Fuji TV reported. The woman regularly goes in and out of the nursing home as part of her job.

Police said Shinjo threatened the woman with a knife and hit her in the face several times but fled when another worker came along.

The woman received cuts to her face and hands, police said.

Shinjo, who left after the assault and came back afterwards, initially told police that he, too, was “beaten by a man” he ran into early Thursday morning. However, the assault on the woman was captured on surveillance camera footage which showed Shinjo.

During further questioning, Shinjo partially admitted to the allegations by stating, “I intended to take her away in my car, but I wasn’t going to sexually assault her.”

