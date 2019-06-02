Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for attempted murder of older brother

2 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo said Sunday they have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill his 35-year-old brother in March.

According to police, the suspect, Yohei Koda, stabbed his brother with a fruit knife at around 6:30 p.m. on March 5. His brother is the president of a lumber company in Koto Ward. Koda worked for his brother at the company, where the stabbing occurred, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds in the stomach and back and is still recovering, police said.

Police said Koda has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he had argued with his brother over his salary and lost his temper, but he denied intent to kill him.

The day after the attack, Koda fled Japan for Southeast Asia. However, he returned to Japan from the Philippines to Friday and was arrested at  Narita airport.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Geez... only stabbed him multiple times? How on earth could anyone think that was an attempt at murder. Maybe he was just trying to help his brother sleep.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If you are going to carry out DIY phlebotomy, it’s better to use leeches or the knife can slip and accidentally stab him multiple times! He was attempting to help his brother wasn’t he? Or have I missed something?

My brother can be irritating at times, especially when I was young but I would never wish him harm.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

