Man arrested for attempted murder of older brother

Police in Tokyo said Sunday they have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill his 35-year-old brother in March.

According to police, the suspect, Yohei Koda, stabbed his brother with a fruit knife at around 6:30 p.m. on March 5. His brother is the president of a lumber company in Koto Ward. Koda worked for his brother at the company, where the stabbing occurred, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds in the stomach and back and is still recovering, police said.

Police said Koda has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he had argued with his brother over his salary and lost his temper, but he denied intent to kill him.

The day after the attack, Koda fled Japan for Southeast Asia. However, he returned to Japan from the Philippines to Friday and was arrested at Narita airport.

© Japan Today