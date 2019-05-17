Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for beating wife to death because she wouldn't cook dinner for him

NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 75-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 64-year-old wife.

According to police, Hiroaki Tatsumi called 119 at around 6:45 a.m. Thursday and said his wife Mieko was unconscious and not breathing at their home in Nakagawa Ward, Fuji TV reported. Mieko was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The hospital notified police after seeing bruises on Mieko’s face. She also had suffered a broken nose.

Police said Tatsumi has admitted to the crime and said he had beaten his wife a few times since early May because she wouldn't prepare dinner for him.

Now I want to hear all the people who say "she should have run away", or "she should have called her friends" or some other BS.

Battered spouse syndrome has no age limits, and sadly situations like these will happen more often as society ages and the elderly has fewer reasons to stay active together somehow!

8 ( +8 / -0 )

sheesh! go get a bento from the conbini, man!

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Jesus christ, is this not the most disgusting thing I've seen all week.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Regrettable news.

The reason that dinner wasn't being made should exist.

When feelings of consideration have disappeared, I think it's better to divorce.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

