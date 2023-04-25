Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for brandishing machete in Sapporo underground passageway

2 Comments
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, arrested an unemployed 26-year-old man on Monday night on suspicion of violating the Sword and Firearm Control Law after he brandished a machete in an underground subway passageway.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:35 p.m. near Odori subway station in Chuo Ward. Hokkaido Shimbun quoted witnesses as saying the man began to act aggressively in a rest area where tables and benches are set up.

When police arrived, the scene was littered with shards of glass from sake bottles. Police said the man, who appeared to be intoxicated, was standing on a bench, waving a machete and yelling "Come on. I'll kill you."

Police were able to subdue the man and no one was injured.

The same underground passage has been the site of several public nuisances, including people getting drunk and loud arguments. A section of the rest area has been closed since April 4 due to these disturbances.

I'm surprised that happened there. From what I've heard it's paradise!!!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Well done by the police in apprehending another unemployed lunatic.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

