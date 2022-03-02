Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for burying bodies of father and grandfather on beach in Kanazawa in 2020

1 Comment
KANAZAWA, Ishikawa

Ishikawa prefectural police have arrested a 34-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of burying the bodies of his father and grandfather on a beach in Kanazawa City in 2020.

According to police, Kazuhiko Omote is accused of burying the bodies of his deceased grandfather, Tomoharu, who was in his 80s, and his father, Kenji, who was in his late 50s, between March and June 2020, Fuji TV reported. In June 2020, some bones were discovered on the seashore, leading police to launch an investigation to identify the bodies.

Following a DNA test, the skeletons were identified as belonging to Tomoharu and Kenji who had been reported as missing.

Omote told police his father and grandfather had died about 10 years ago. He was quoted as saying, “I buried the bodies on the beach because I thought someone would find them if I left them at my parents’ home.”

Police said they are questioning Omote about how his father and grandfather died.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

The first 400 participants will receive an Amazon gift card

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Man arrested for burying bodies of father and grandfather

Burying these bodies did not bode well for this 34-year-old unemployed man.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How Japanese Vocational Schools Assist International Students

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Basics for Cooking Your Way Around a Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

The Low Down on Japanese Fast-Food

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Turn Your Tokyo Apartment’s Bathroom Into a Place of Tranquillity

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

7 Free Art Galleries in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘How Do You Find A Good Man?’

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Things I Miss About Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Getting Serious with Shodo: Learning Japanese Calligraphy

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Feb. 28-Mar. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

A Breakdown of 7 Japanese Dolls for Girls’ Day 

GaijinPot Blog

Want to Enhance Your Career in Japan? Here’s How to Start

GaijinPot Blog