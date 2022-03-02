Man arrested for burying bodies of father and grandfather on beach in Kanazawa in 2020

Ishikawa prefectural police have arrested a 34-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of burying the bodies of his father and grandfather on a beach in Kanazawa City in 2020.

According to police, Kazuhiko Omote is accused of burying the bodies of his deceased grandfather, Tomoharu, who was in his 80s, and his father, Kenji, who was in his late 50s, between March and June 2020, Fuji TV reported. In June 2020, some bones were discovered on the seashore, leading police to launch an investigation to identify the bodies.

Following a DNA test, the skeletons were identified as belonging to Tomoharu and Kenji who had been reported as missing.

Omote told police his father and grandfather had died about 10 years ago. He was quoted as saying, “I buried the bodies on the beach because I thought someone would find them if I left them at my parents’ home.”

Police said they are questioning Omote about how his father and grandfather died.

