Man arrested for choking woman’s baby on train

Police in Saitama have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he was caught choking a baby girl on the train because she was crying.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:55 p.m. on Wednesday on a train that was stopped at Omiya Station on the JR Kawagoe Line. The one-year-old baby on the train began crying and as her mother, 25, was trying to soothe her, the suspect, Kosuke Maeda, suddenly came over and began choking the baby, Sankei Shimbun reported.
Maeda was arrested on the spot by a policeman who happened to be on the same train.
The baby was not seriously hurt, police said.
Maeda was quoted by police as saying that he thought “the baby was suffering” and wanted to help. Maeda said he did not know the baby or her family personally, police said.© Japan Today
nandakandamanda
More nutters coming out of the woodwork.
Disillusioned
Ah, yes! Choking a baby is always helpful. Lock him up!
smithinjapan
Lock this nutter up -- he seems to be suffering himself.
kurisupisu
Seems like mental problems!
Goodlucktoyou
at least it was a train and not a plane. crying babies on planes and you can't get off. they guy should just take the next train, or the mother.
Aly Rustom
by choking her to death? Don't do anyone no favors pal. Go to Jail. Do NOT pass GO. Do NOT collect 200 dollars.
Aly Rustom
Oh and one more thing..kudos to the policeman who acted quickly.
Brian Wheway
Choking a baby girl on the train because she was crying. and he thought “the baby was suffering” and wanted to help. OK well this guy needs to go on a first aid course, top tip Maeda san when a baby cries don't strangle it! its in distress or something, it does not need chocking to death
chugmagaga
Growing number psychopaths in Japan for sure, Good work by the policeman.
Only_In_Japan
Psycho!
Thunderbird2
What???!!!
Lockke
I swear to god, lots of Brave men here doing brave things.
Targetting young girls, old people, kids.. and now apparently even a baby, who was accompanied by only the mother. I would bet anything that this psycho wouldnt have done anything had the father been there.
My wife always gets attacked by weirdos or Psychopaths (following her around, tapping her on shoulder and mocking her, bumping to her on purpose, and on one occassion a lady grabbed her by the hair)
but nothing ever happens if I am with her.
These brave men are scum of Japan. If I was there and someone came to choke my crying one year old daughter, I am going to Jail.
Tommy Jones
It would seem to me this guy is lucky there was a police around. There are a lot of people that would not take such a thing lightly upon seeing it.
Middleoftheroad
So very true!
My daughter had her son in a stroller on the train, it was not crowded at all and she had moved to an area that had no people, as she was getting off in two stops. This lady comes over and starts kicking the stroller and trying to kick the baby, so my daughter is doing the best to protect him, but the lady had them cornered, no one on the train did anything, so finally my daughter knocks the woman in the head and pushes her back. The lady just started to go berserk., the train pulled into the train station and my son-in-law who was waiting on the platform happened to see this and went on to get the lady off, he forcefully removed her and then called the cops. They came and took them all to the police station across the street, and after an hour or so, the lady admitted she was having a bad day, and that yes, she did do it. But the police would not press any charges, because my daughter had used force to protect her child! What was she supposed to do, let her go to town on them the whole ride, and then apologize for the stroller hurting the woman's foot? Ridiculous, sometimes, police are worthless, and like you implied, there is a lack of brave men, or women for that matter!
Michael Jackson
I once was attacked by a woman on the train. I wasn't even facing her. She just kicked me in the back of the leg and I almost fell down cuz my leg buckled. But I knew as a gaijin had no chance if the police got involved, so I just looked at her and said "baaaga". She freaked out and I got off at the next stop.
Derek Grebe
Many years ago, when my daughter was a babe in arms, my wife and I went to an O-Bon fireworks display. Making our way back to the station afterwards, we got into a bit of a contretemps with a shiny-suited arsehole, who, having apparently never having been in a crowd before, full-on shoulder-jostled my wife and papoosed infant daughter out of his way.
Not the kind of involuntary jostle you get on the train, when a crowd of people behind you surge forward; this was a wilful, get-out-of-my-way assault on what he thought was a couple of unaccompanied females. He didn't know there was six foot of Englishman in full New Dad mode one step in front .
I will bet every penny I ever earn that he has been a little more chivalrous since that little misstep.
There is a certain type of inadequate which considers assault on someone who is busy nurturing life, to be a vindication of his own inability to ever attract a partner.
This kind of inadequate needs to be re-educated. One way or another.