Man arrested for death of friend he threw into Dotombori River

Police in Osaka on Saturday arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he threw his drunken 23-year-old acquaintance into the Dotombori River where the man drowned. Police also arrested a 37-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman on charges of involuntary manslaughter for failing to help the victim.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. on July 11 at the famous Osaka waterway in Chuo Ward. Police said the suspect, Takahiro Izutani, who manages a sex services establishment, the victim, Shoma Miyoshi, and the two other suspects, were walking along a promenade known as the Tombori Riverwalk, when Izutani pushed Miyoshi into the river, Fuji TV reported.

A witness called 119 at 10:40 p.m. and said a man was floating in the river. Miyoshi was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Izutani has denied the charge and quoted him as saying, “I just dared him (Miyoshi) to jump in as a drunken prank, but he fell in.”

The two other suspects have admitted to the charge and said that Izutani pressured them into initially backing up his story. However, surveillance footage in the area showed Izutani heaving Miyoshi into the river.

