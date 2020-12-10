Man arrested for deliberately crashing car, killing his sister

Police in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 21-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murder by deliberately causing a car crash in which his 26-year-old sister was killed.

The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on Oct 30, Fuji TV reported. Shogo Takazawa was driving and his sister Erika was in the front passenger seat when Shogo steered the car into a telephone pole on a curve, police said. They were both taken to hospital where Erika died due to severe head injuries. Her brother suffered injuries.

Police wait until Takazawa had recovered before questioning him about the circumstances of the accident. On Thursday, he was quoted by police as saying he had deliberately crashed the car and that he had wanted to die, too.

Police said the siblings lived together. Takazawa has so far given no reason for his actions.

