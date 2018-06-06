Man arrested for driving among pedestrians at Shibuya scramble crossing

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of reckless driving after he drove through a pedestrian throng at Shibuya’s famous scramble crossing in Tokyo while the traffic lights were red.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. on April 7. The suspect, identified as Daiju Takabayashi, had no driver’s license, Fuji TV reported. He ignored a red traffic signal at the intersection of the famous crossing in front of JR Shibuya Station and drove slowly through the startled pedestrians. Nobody was hurt, police said.

Just before the incident, Takabayashi was approached by a police officer but drove away as he was being questioned about his occupation. Police said he had previously had his driver’s license revoked due to a traffic violation.

Police quoted him as saying, “I panicked and fled when the officer began to question me. Since I only had a temporary license, I didn’t think I was illegally driving.”

