COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
crime

Man arrested for dumping body of Chinese woman in suitcase last October

AICHI

Police in Nishio, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 31-year-old Chinese national on suspicion of dumping the body of a 37-year-old Chinese woman in a suitcase on a river embankment last October.

According to police, Byao Jong Li, a company employee who lives in Chiryu, Aichi Prefecture, is suspected of killing the woman and placing her body in a suitcase and tossing it from a car into the high grass along the Yahagifuru River embankment, Sankei Shimbun reported.

A workman cutting the grass spotted the red suitcase about 10 meters down the embankment. He noticed a foul odor coming from the suitcase and called 110. The suitcase, which measured 70 cm x 50 cm x 30 cm, was locked and had to be pried open. Inside were human skeletal remains.

An ID card on the remains identified the victim as a Chinese woman who had been missing since July. The woman, who has been to Japan many times since 2018, entered Japan most recently last June 1 on a short-term visa and was last seen alive by her brother in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro in July.

Police said Li, who was arrested on Saturday, surfaced as a suspect after they spoke to several of the victim’s friends. They did not say what the relationship between the two was or whether he had pleaded guilty to killing her.

Disgusting.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

