Man arrested for dumping body of Chinese woman in suitcase last October

Police in Nishio, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 31-year-old Chinese national on suspicion of dumping the body of a 37-year-old Chinese woman in a suitcase on a river embankment last October.

According to police, Byao Jong Li, a company employee who lives in Chiryu, Aichi Prefecture, is suspected of killing the woman and placing her body in a suitcase and tossing it from a car into the high grass along the Yahagifuru River embankment, Sankei Shimbun reported.

A workman cutting the grass spotted the red suitcase about 10 meters down the embankment. He noticed a foul odor coming from the suitcase and called 110. The suitcase, which measured 70 cm x 50 cm x 30 cm, was locked and had to be pried open. Inside were human skeletal remains.

An ID card on the remains identified the victim as a Chinese woman who had been missing since July. The woman, who has been to Japan many times since 2018, entered Japan most recently last June 1 on a short-term visa and was last seen alive by her brother in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro in July.

Police said Li, who was arrested on Saturday, surfaced as a suspect after they spoke to several of the victim’s friends. They did not say what the relationship between the two was or whether he had pleaded guilty to killing her.

