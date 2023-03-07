Man arrested for fatally stabbing older brother

Police in Yokote, Akita Prefecture, have arrested a 41-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of fatally stabbing his 44-year-old brother at their home.

According to police, Atsushi Tsukisawa stabbed his brother Satoshi in the stomach with a kitchen knife at around 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Kyodo News reported. He then called 119.

The victim, who managed a restaurant, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said Tsukisawa has admitted stabbing his brother but has so far given no motive.

Three other family members live in the house but were all asleep at the time, they said, according to police.

