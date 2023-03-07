Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for fatally stabbing older brother

1 Comment
AKITA

Police in Yokote, Akita Prefecture, have arrested a 41-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of fatally stabbing his 44-year-old brother at their home.

According to police, Atsushi Tsukisawa stabbed his brother Satoshi in the stomach with a kitchen knife at around 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Kyodo News reported. He then called 119.

The victim, who managed a restaurant, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said Tsukisawa has admitted stabbing his brother but has so far given no motive.

Three other family members live in the house but were all asleep at the time, they said, according to police.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Lemme take a wild guess: They were both drinking. And, the killer admits to stabbing him, but didn't intend to kill him.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

5 Ways to Sustainably Source English Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Discover Okayama: Beautiful Home of Japanese Tradition, Pottery and Steel

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Preparing to Enter a Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Who’s Scared Of Yokai: 5 Weird Creatures From Japanese Folklore

GaijinPot Blog

Matsue Historic District

GaijinPot Travel

culture

Oharano Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Transforming Gamers Into Engineers at Tokyo Coding Club

Savvy Tokyo