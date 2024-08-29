Man arrested for groping girl on subway, spraying bodily fluid on her

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of committing an indecent act after he allegedly groped a high school girl on a train and sprayed bodily fluid on her uniform.

According to police, at around 8:15 a.m. on July 17 on the Tokyo Metro Tozai line, Sankei News reported.

Police said the train was packed, and the man groped the buttocks of the girl from behind for about seven minutes before spraying the fluid on her skirt.

The girl reported the incident after getting off the train. An analysis of station security camera footage identified the suspect as Yoshiaki Takizawa, a company employee. Police said the footage showed Takizawa looking at several women at a station and then closely following the high school girl as she boarded the train.

Police said Takizawa, who was arrested on Thursday, has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying "I have no recollection of any such incident.”

