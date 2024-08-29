Man arrested for groping girl on subway, spraying bodily fluid on her

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of committing an indecent act after he allegedly groped a high school girl on a train and sprayed bodily fluid on her uniform.
According to police, at around 8:15 a.m. on July 17 on the Tokyo Metro Tozai line, Sankei News reported.
Police said the train was packed, and the man groped the buttocks of the girl from behind for about seven minutes before spraying the fluid on her skirt.
The girl reported the incident after getting off the train. An analysis of station security camera footage identified the suspect as Yoshiaki Takizawa, a company employee. Police said the footage showed Takizawa looking at several women at a station and then closely following the high school girl as she boarded the train.
Police said Takizawa, who was arrested on Thursday, has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying "I have no recollection of any such incident.”© Japan Today
Negative Nancy
What a disgusting individual. His sordid crime was planned in advance. Seven minutes is a very long time. In all that time, not one of the hundreds of people could sense something being amiss?
SDCA
I don't understand how one can be so, ahem, horny in the morning when I'm way too groggy and miserable on my train rides to work. What a sick and twisted man. I don't usually condone violence, but I would tell my future daughter to use self defense by ramming her knee to the nutsack region to ensure the perp never breeds. Then she can go to the koban to report on the wheeping man on the floor.
garypen
It reads like the dude pleasured himself on her skirt for 7 minutes, and nobody said or did anything?????
Truly a WTH moment.
リッチ
Spray? Is the word supposed to be ejaculate? It’s the medical term I believe. Spray? That’s just strange.
リッチ
disguating no one came to a child’s aid. Absolutely disgusting.
Estatesman
I am sure this happen alot in the past, and now people are really starting to report it so cases look on the rise. I have taught my daughter if someone touches her to scream and cause a massive scene.
Estatesman
This, 100%! Kick first, ask questions later!
falseflagsteve
That bloke is a menace to society, luckily he has been caught before he could escalate to more serious crimes against females. The police should check all his devices, wouldn’t be surprised if he has been up to lots of terribly perverted activities. No doubt he is also a keen viewer of online pornography, possibly an addict.
Fighto!
So, this scum targeted the most defenceless female he could find.
The sick, perverted sociopath needs to be locked up for a very long time - and I genuinely hope he expires inside there. Not fit to be allowed in society.
I just hope the poor girl one day mentally recovers from this sexual assault.