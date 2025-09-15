Man arrested for having sex with minor in his car

Police in Warabi, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of allegedly having sex with a junior high school girl in his car, while knowing she was a minor.

According to police, Futoshi Takabatake, a dentist and resident of Yokohama, is accused of engaging in lewd acts with the girl whom he met on a social networking site (SNS), in his car in a parking lot between 11:40 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

After seeing his daughter leave home in an unfamiliar car, her father searched for the car and found it in the parking lot. The girl's mother called 110.

Police said an examination of the girl's smartphone revealed messages she and Takabatake had exchanged. They are believed to have met several times before.

Police said Takabatake has admitted to the allegation and that he knew the girl was under age.

© Japan Today