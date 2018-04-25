Man arrested for hitting ‘noisy’ 10-year-old boy with hammer

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he hit a 10-year-old boy on the head with a hammer. The boy lives in an apartment on the second floor above the suspect.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 8 p.m. on Monday night in Nakagawa Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said the suspect, Yoshiharu Mizutani, forcefully entered the boy’s apartment and hit him on the head with a hammer.
The boy was taken to hospital but his injuries are not life-threatening.
Police quoted Mizutani as saying he had been growing annoyed by the boy’s “noisy behavior.” He said the boy had been noisy on many occasions and that “this time, I was thinking of killing him.”
Other residents in the building told media they had seen Mizutani shouting at the boy a few days before the attack.
The boy lives with his mother and two brothers. The mother was out at the time of the attack, but the victim’s two brothers were not hurt.© Japan Today
smithinjapan
The brave Mizutani waits until mom's gone, then goes in a hits a little boy with a hammer, admitting maybe he wanted to kill him. Now, this is Japan, and these old guys exist all over the place and so little is done the government has to in fact bail on promises to expand daycare centres for kids, so I doubt that anything will come of this except Mizutani will have to pay compensation and likely move, but I pray that the courts see some wisdom and the man is put behind bars for years. In there, I hope he gets 'lucky' enough to be put with noisy neighbours. Maybe he'll think he might have overreacted a little.
Disillusioned
Monster neighbors are a real thing in Japan. I guess the fact that many apartment buildings are made with very thin walls and floors that offer no noise insulation doesn't help. I've had quite a few 'monster neighbor' experiences in the years I've lived here. In fact, I have one living downstairs right now who starts banging on her ceiling if I flush the toilet at 1am. True! Luckily, I am moving into a large house on a large block this weekend and will not have to worry about these petty idiots anymore. One of the joys of living in the burbs is definitely affordable housing.
zichi
Since 2008 we have lived in a very large house without any immediate neighbors and for several years we were on our own. More young people with small children have moved in. But we can't disturb others and they can't disturb us.
Nasty man to attack such a young child for whatever reasons. Especially forcing entry.
100 CPM
@
DisillusionedToday 04:24 pm JST
"Monster neighbors are a real thing in Japan. I guess the fact that many apartment buildings are made with very thin walls and floors that offer no noise insulation doesn't help. I've had quite a few 'monster neighbor' experiences in the years I've lived here"
DITTO!