Man arrested for hitting ‘noisy’ 10-year-old boy with hammer

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he hit a 10-year-old boy on the head with a hammer. The boy lives in an apartment on the second floor above the suspect.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8 p.m. on Monday night in Nakagawa Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said the suspect, Yoshiharu Mizutani, forcefully entered the boy’s apartment and hit him on the head with a hammer.

The boy was taken to hospital but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police quoted Mizutani as saying he had been growing annoyed by the boy’s “noisy behavior.” He said the boy had been noisy on many occasions and that “this time, I was thinking of killing him.”

Other residents in the building told media they had seen Mizutani shouting at the boy a few days before the attack.

The boy lives with his mother and two brothers. The mother was out at the time of the attack, but the victim’s two brothers were not hurt.

