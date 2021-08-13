Man arrested for killing 82-year-old mother after laundry argument

A 58-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of killing his 82-year-old mother at their apartment in Yokohama has told police he lost his temper after he and his mother argued over his doing the laundry.

According to police, Junichi Noguchi, a part-time worker, beat his mother Kazue about the head and face on Aug 9 at their apartment in Sakae Ward, Kyodo News reported. Noguchi visited a police station early on the morning of Aug 11 and said his mother had died and that it might have been because he hit her. Kazue was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Noguchi has admitted to beating his mother who suffered from dementia. He was quoted by police as saying they got into an argument because she rebuked him for not following the rules on doing the laundry.

