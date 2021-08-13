Man arrested for killing 82-year-old mother after laundry argument

A 58-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of killing his 82-year-old mother at their apartment in Yokohama has told police he lost his temper after he and his mother argued over his doing the laundry.
According to police, Junichi Noguchi, a part-time worker, beat his mother Kazue about the head and face on Aug 9 at their apartment in Sakae Ward, Kyodo News reported. Noguchi visited a police station early on the morning of Aug 11 and said his mother had died and that it might have been because he hit her. Kazue was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police said Noguchi has admitted to beating his mother who suffered from dementia. He was quoted by police as saying they got into an argument because she rebuked him for not following the rules on doing the laundry.© Japan Today
9 Comments
Login to comment
Michael Machida
Japan is a safe country I am told often. But, I wonder?
Do the hustle
Another full time dementia carer flips out and kills their ailing parent. Same scenario just different names and places. All Japanese people pay a small fortune in health insurance and pension, but get no support later in life. These kinds of events are common and will continue to happen under the Japanese health benefits and pension system.
snowymountainhell
Tragic end to a long life, maternal love lost in a fog of an insidious illness. Japan’s elderly and families need help.
Kentarogaijin
The problem is not the Japanese health benefits and pension system.
The problem is the education and the hearts of a few lunatics who harm the weakest, as it happens everywhere.
No more drama.
snowymountainhell
Really, that’s supposed to be a ‘logical’ observation about the country and a relative sentiment with this story ??
Hopefully, we’ll both be removed for “off-topic”.
snowymountainhell
Surprising when journalism allows regional Crime stories such as these disturbing family & local community tragedies to become platforms for espousing comparisons of global politics and further attempts at polarization of ideals.
snowymountainhell
Re: @4:49 and the latter 2 paragraphs of @5:14pm are obviously “Off-topic” and have to be deleted just like similar commentary in Today’s U.K. and Florida incidents.
Gaijinjland
58yo man living with his mother. Enough said.
Sven Asai
Couldn’t that brutal psycho not only wait some minutes until she forgot the whole laundry thing because of her dementia?
ShinkansenCaboose
The Pension, Health, and Kaigo/Nursing system is fantastic in Japan.
And just because the man is 58 does not mean he was a loser, he was living with his mom to help her out.
Dementia is tough and he just lost it when it came time to hang the laundry perhaps because Japanese women do have rules on how to hang the laundry.
ShinkansenCaboose
Not being picky or anything, but do you work for the moderator and editor? :-)
snowymountainhellToday 05:30 pm JST
Re: @4:49 and the latter 2 paragraphs of @5:14pm are obviously “Off-topic” and have to be deleted just like similar commentary in Today’s U.K. and Florida incidents.
-2( +0 / -2 )