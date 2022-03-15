Man arrested for killing 84-year-old mother

Police in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 84-year-old mother.

According to police, Kazuhide Hosoi, who works at the municipal government office, is accused of strangling his mother Tomiko at their home sometime on Tuesday, Fuji TV reported. Hosoi called 110 at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and said he had killed his mother.

Police found Tomiko lying in a tatami mat room on the first floor of the house.

Police quoted Hosoi as saying he had strangled his mother after they had a heated argued but that he didn’t mean to kill her.

© Japan Today