Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for killing mother and sister

0 Comments
NIKKO, Tochigi

A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of killing his 90-year-old mother and his 66-year-old sister after their bodies were found in his car in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, on Tuesday.

According to police, Shizue Udagawa and her daughter Yoko Udagawa were found dead in the back seat of Minoru Udagawa’s car in a parking area at around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Fuji TV reported. Minoru was in the driver’s seat, bleeding from his neck.

He was taken to hospital but his condition is not life-threatening, police said, adding that he admitted to killing his mother and sister on Monday night.

No severe external wounds were found on the victims. The family lived in Kasukabe City, Saitama Prefecture.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

5 Tips for Introducing Your Japanese Partner to Your Parents

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Parks and Gardens

Osaka Castle Park

GaijinPot Travel

Castles

Osaka Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 15-17

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Sweat the Small Stuff: 5 Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

12 Breathtakingly Beautiful Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo