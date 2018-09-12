Man arrested for killing mother and sister

A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of killing his 90-year-old mother and his 66-year-old sister after their bodies were found in his car in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, on Tuesday.

According to police, Shizue Udagawa and her daughter Yoko Udagawa were found dead in the back seat of Minoru Udagawa’s car in a parking area at around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Fuji TV reported. Minoru was in the driver’s seat, bleeding from his neck.

He was taken to hospital but his condition is not life-threatening, police said, adding that he admitted to killing his mother and sister on Monday night.

No severe external wounds were found on the victims. The family lived in Kasukabe City, Saitama Prefecture.

