Man arrested for killing mother by scalding her with boiling water

Police in Ube, Yamaguchi Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 85-year-old mother by scalding her with boiling water.

According to police, Hidetaka Chijimatsu poured boiling water on his mother Keiko’s neck and chest sometime between 9 p.m. Sunday and 2 a.m. Monday, Kyodo News reported. On Monday morning, he called his younger brother and told him what he had done and his brother contacted police. Keio was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Chijimatsu lived alone with his mother who had a leg disability and was bedridden. Though a caregiver came a few days a week, Chijimatsu was mostly looking after his mother. He was quoted by police as saying he felt frustrated.

