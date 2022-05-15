Man arrested for leaving umbrellas on train tracks in Wakayama

Wakayama Prefectural Police have arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business after he left several umbrellas on the tracks of the Wakayama Electric Railway line between Wakayama City and Kinokawa City.

Local media reported that there has been a string of similar incidents involving umbrellas left along train tracks recently. The latest incident occurred between 2:10 and 3:55 p.m. Saturday on the tracks near Nichizengu and Kire stations in Wakayama City. There were no injuries and no contact between any trains with the umbrellas but services were delayed.

According to police, the man emerged as a suspect after being captured on surveillance camera footage in the vicinity. Police said the suspect has not been named because he has an intellectual disability. He was quoted as saying he placed umbrellas on the train tracks because he was feeling irritated.

