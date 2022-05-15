Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for leaving umbrellas on train tracks in Wakayama

0 Comments
WAKAYAMA

Wakayama Prefectural Police have arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business after he left several umbrellas on the tracks of the Wakayama Electric Railway line between Wakayama City and Kinokawa City.

Local media reported that there has been a string of similar incidents involving umbrellas left along train tracks recently. The latest incident occurred between 2:10 and 3:55 p.m. Saturday on the tracks near Nichizengu and Kire stations in Wakayama City. There were no injuries and no contact between any trains with the umbrellas but services were delayed.

According to police, the man emerged as a suspect after being captured on surveillance camera footage in the vicinity. Police said the suspect has not been named because he has an intellectual disability. He was quoted as saying he placed umbrellas on the train tracks because he was feeling irritated.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Five Places Linked to Japan’s Hidden Christians

GaijinPot Blog

Lessons I Learned About Body Positivity After Visiting A Japanese Hot Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 2-8

Savvy Tokyo

5 Positive Classroom Discipline Tips for Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What to Expect When Signing Up to a Gym in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Find Your Favorite Breakfast Cereal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tips For Organizing Kids’ Stuff in a Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Filled in: How to Start Kintsugi in Japan or Online

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog