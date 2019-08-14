Man arrested for molesting elementary school girl

Police have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting an elementary school girl. Police said the suspect, Masakazu Kato, lives in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, where he works as a postman.
Police said Kato has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he has a sexual interest in young girls and can’t control his urges.
The alleged incident occurred on May 24 at around 6:30 p.m. in front of an elevator on the first floor of the girl's apartment building in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward. The girl told her parents she was suddenly hugged by Kato from behind and subjected to obscene acts against her will. She reportedly did not sustain any physical injuries.
Police said Kato was riding his bicycle on the day of the incident and followed the girl for about 10 minutes before molesting her.
Kato was identified through street surveillance camera footage. In addition, about 200 DVDs featuring child pornography were discovered at Kato’s residence.© Japan Today
Maria
It is offensive to victims of sexual assault me that you continue to use this mistranslation, despite complaints in the forum over many years.
Hugs are physical demonstrations of affection, comfort, and/or friendship. Perpetrators of sexual assault do not 'hug' their victims, they grab and forcibly restrain them.
sensei258
Life imprisonment with no possibility of parole.
flammenwerfer
No. Maria I disagree. Hug means to wrap your arms around, to clasp tightly in the arms. Sure it is usually an affectionate action, but not always. Ask a pro wrestler if a bear hug is comfortable. It’s not a mistranslation, it describes well the action of the perp.
Grab is not hug, grab is a different motion, and clasp, headlock etc.
He restrained forcibly from behind in a bear hug, would that suffice?
Back to Kato, sicko. What do to with perverts like this? Jail time, but then what? He gets out, highly unlikely has lost his innate desires and once again he is out on the prowl.
Does Japan make registered sex offenders go door to door in the neighborhood and announce their shame and warn everyone like some countries?
Chemical castration? Use science to render him neutered and lacking sexual desire.
Norman Goodman
flammenwerfer surely you can agree that "grabbed" from behind is a much, much clearer description of what surely happened? Hug means a lot of things, but it tends to carry positive connotations. If I said a man hugged me and another man grabbed me you would be thinking two entirely different scenarios. In the first you would at least think the man meant well, even if I did not want to be hugged.