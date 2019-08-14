Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for molesting elementary school girl

4 Comments
TOKYO

Police have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting an elementary school girl. Police said the suspect, Masakazu Kato, lives in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, where he works as a postman.

Police said Kato has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he has a sexual interest in young girls and can’t control his urges.

The alleged incident occurred on May 24 at around 6:30 p.m. in front of an elevator on the first floor of the girl's apartment building in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward. The girl told her parents she was suddenly hugged by Kato from behind and subjected to obscene acts against her will. She reportedly did not sustain any physical injuries. 

Police said Kato was riding his bicycle on the day of the incident and followed the girl for about 10 minutes before molesting her. 

Kato was identified through street surveillance camera footage. In addition, about 200 DVDs featuring child pornography were discovered at Kato’s residence.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

SUMMER NIGHT MUSEUM 2019

These museums in Tokyo are now open until 9 pm every Friday! JULY 18 - AUGUST 30

Click Here

4 Comments
Login to comment

The girl told her parents she was suddenly hugged by Kato from behind 

It is offensive to victims of sexual assault me that you continue to use this mistranslation, despite complaints in the forum over many years.

Hugs are physical demonstrations of affection, comfort, and/or friendship. Perpetrators of sexual assault do not 'hug' their victims, they grab and forcibly restrain them.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Life imprisonment with no possibility of parole.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

No. Maria I disagree. Hug means to wrap your arms around, to clasp tightly in the arms. Sure it is usually an affectionate action, but not always. Ask a pro wrestler if a bear hug is comfortable. It’s not a mistranslation, it describes well the action of the perp.

Grab is not hug, grab is a different motion, and clasp, headlock etc.

He restrained forcibly from behind in a bear hug, would that suffice?

Back to Kato, sicko. What do to with perverts like this? Jail time, but then what? He gets out, highly unlikely has lost his innate desires and once again he is out on the prowl.

Does Japan make registered sex offenders go door to door in the neighborhood and announce their shame and warn everyone like some countries?

Chemical castration? Use science to render him neutered and lacking sexual desire.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

flammenwerfer surely you can agree that "grabbed" from behind is a much, much clearer description of what surely happened? Hug means a lot of things, but it tends to carry positive connotations. If I said a man hugged me and another man grabbed me you would be thinking two entirely different scenarios. In the first you would at least think the man meant well, even if I did not want to be hugged.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Top 3 Roppongi Exhibitions To See This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Community Support

Cocofulu and Melissa: Bilingual Baking Classes Seasoned with Friendship

Savvy Tokyo

How to Make Small Talk in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Festivals

Daimonji

GaijinPot Travel

Permanent Poop Museum Now Open in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy