Man arrested for molesting elementary school girl

Police have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting an elementary school girl. Police said the suspect, Masakazu Kato, lives in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, where he works as a postman.

Police said Kato has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he has a sexual interest in young girls and can’t control his urges.

The alleged incident occurred on May 24 at around 6:30 p.m. in front of an elevator on the first floor of the girl's apartment building in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward. The girl told her parents she was suddenly hugged by Kato from behind and subjected to obscene acts against her will. She reportedly did not sustain any physical injuries.

Police said Kato was riding his bicycle on the day of the incident and followed the girl for about 10 minutes before molesting her.

Kato was identified through street surveillance camera footage. In addition, about 200 DVDs featuring child pornography were discovered at Kato’s residence.

