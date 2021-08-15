Man arrested for murdering mother after she saw him killing his father

Police in Fukuoka City have re-arrested a 59-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murdering his mother after she saw him killing his father.
Junji Matsumoto has already been charged with strangling his father Hirokazu, 88, at their home on the night of June 20, Sankei Shimbun reported. On Sunday, he was also charged with strangling his mother Makie, 87, to death with an electric cord.
The bodies were found inside a large commercial refrigerator which had been unplugged, at around noon on June 28. The bodies were found by police after a relative called 110 to report that there had been no contact with the family for a long time. Police said the bodies had started to decay and that the glass doors to the refrigerator were taped shut.
The Matsumoto residence in Nishi Ward is a two-story building that once operated as a liquor store. The bodies were recovered from the refrigerator on the first floor.
Matsumoto was arrested on July 4 in the parking lot of a hotel in Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto City. He was last seen near his home on June 23. He told police he left his parents’ home on a bicycle and that he stayed in hotels in Shizuoka and Yamaguchi prefectures for a week before going to Kyoto.
After charging him with killing his mother, police quoted Matsumoto as saying, “She saw me kill my father, so I killed her too.” He told police he killed his parents because he was worn out from looking after them.© Japan Today
4 Comments
Kobe White Bar Owner
Not excusing this terrible crumb but “he was worn out from looking after them”. We will continue to hear this until some sort of assistance/support is offered to people caring for the elderly. Can’t just guman forever, fuses pop as we see too often here.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Crime not crumb
Iron Lad
Japan is going crazy.
Laguna
My wife had a nervous breakdown taking care of her bedridden father, who was dying of cancer. He had to be sponge bathed and his diaper changed. Fortunately, I was there to support her and help as much as I could in his care and, ironically, finally became a bonding experience between us - he was very provincial and opposed to his daughter marrying a foreigner. At a certain point late at night, I suggested hospitalization, and he nodded, so we put futon in the back of my van and drove him to the hospital. They were shocked we hadn't called an ambulance; we didn't because he wouldn't have wanted it, particularly the noise, which would have woken the neighbors, and he wanted to slip away from all he had built in his life quietly. I narrowly missed his death as my wife and I had switched places early in the morning so that I could go home, bathe, look after the infants, and get some rest; she was at his bedside in the hospital when he died.
Caring for two elderly people, particularly when you're alone and 59, has got to be overwhelming. I agree that Japan must provide more aid, and it should be targeted to support to such people.