Man arrested for murdering mother after she saw him killing his father

Police in Fukuoka City have re-arrested a 59-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murdering his mother after she saw him killing his father.

Junji Matsumoto has already been charged with strangling his father Hirokazu, 88, at their home on the night of June 20, Sankei Shimbun reported. On Sunday, he was also charged with strangling his mother Makie, 87, to death with an electric cord.

The bodies were found inside a large commercial refrigerator which had been unplugged, at around noon on June 28. The bodies were found by police after a relative called 110 to report that there had been no contact with the family for a long time. Police said the bodies had started to decay and that the glass doors to the refrigerator were taped shut.

The Matsumoto residence in Nishi Ward is a two-story building that once operated as a liquor store. The bodies were recovered from the refrigerator on the first floor.

Matsumoto was arrested on July 4 in the parking lot of a hotel in Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto City. He was last seen near his home on June 23. He told police he left his parents’ home on a bicycle and that he stayed in hotels in Shizuoka and Yamaguchi prefectures for a week before going to Kyoto.

After charging him with killing his mother, police quoted Matsumoto as saying, “She saw me kill my father, so I killed her too.” He told police he killed his parents because he was worn out from looking after them.

