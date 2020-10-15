Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A photo of 7-year-old Misaki Ogura released by Yamanashi Prefectural Police after she disappeared on Sept 21, 2019
crime

Man arrested for posting libelous comments about mother of missing girl

0 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Narita City, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 69-year-old man on suspicion of defamation of character after he posted libelous comments about the mother of a 7-year-old girl who went missing at a campsite in Doshimura, Yamanashi Prefecture, in September 2019.

According to police, Yukio Nogami, a self-professed investor, posted a video image of Tomoko Ogura on his blog in February, claiming that a crowd-funding campaign to help keep the search going for her missing daughter Misaki was a scam, Fuji TV reported. In May, Ogura filed a complaint with police, saying she had been the victim of malicious comments online.

Police said Nogami admitted posting the video and comments but denied they were libelous.

This is not the first time Ogura has been attacked online over Misaki’s disappearance. In August, police arrested a 31-year-old man from Shizuoka Prefecture for allegedly making an online threat to kill her. Katsuji Saitsu, a construction worker, posted multiple messages on Facebook from Oct 22 to Nov 16, 2019, in which he told Ogura, "I know you’re the culprit. Hurry up and turn yourself in. I'm going to kill you."

Ogura said that in addition to feeling distressed since Misaki's disappearance, she had been slandered by others on the internet and does not feel safe.

Misaki, from Narita City in Chiba Prefecture, had come to the campsite with her mother and group of about 30 family friends. She was last seen by her mother at about 3:40 p.m. on Sept 21, 2019, running by herself after a group of children in the woods.

A total of about 1,700 police officers, firefighters, and Self-Defense Force personnel were mobilized to locate her whereabouts.

Drones and tracker dogs were used and long grass was cut down. A stream that runs through the area was searched as well as a nearby dam. But no trace of Misaki has been found.

On Oct 6, 2019, the large-scale search was suspended by Yamanashi Prefectural Police.

Anyone with any information about Misaki is asked to call police at 0554-22-0110.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Why Pantene Japan’s New #PrideHair Campaign Featuring Trans Models is Awesome

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 41, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Quiet Day Trips from Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Cafe & Bar Donyoku

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Vote for your Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥90,000 in Kyoto, October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #101: Social Media Is Programmed to Appeal to Seven Deadly Sins

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

Girls’ Weekend in Dogo Onsen, Matsuyama

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Would You Live In A Jiko Bukken?

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Higashiyama Onsen　

GaijinPot Travel