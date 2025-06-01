 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested for posting upskirt images of foreign tourists in Nara Park on YouTube

OSAKA

Police in Moriguchi City, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 59-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of posting upstart images of foreign tourists at Nara Park and then posting them on his YouTube channel.

According to police, Morio Okamoto is accused of filming a foreign woman's underwear from the front with his smartphone as she squatted while feeding a deer on Saturday, Kyodo News reported.

A witness who thought his behavior was suspicious called 110.

Police said Okamoto has been charged with violating the prefectural nuisance prevention ordinance. They said he has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, “When I post videos of women’s underwear on my YouTube channel, the number of views goes up and my income increases."

According to police, there has been a recent increase in the posting of such videos of foreign women feeding deer.

A twisted and sick individual who violated the privacy of these poor women. The police need to get a warrant to get the viewers ID’s from YouTube. No doubt amongst them are Japanese people who indulge in this vile hobby. We need these fiends off the streets to protect the innocent.

In the U.K. the government is considering chemical castration for the sex offenders, something Japan should also consider.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

