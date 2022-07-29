Man arrested for punching, kicking 77-year-old mother

Police in Ena, Gifu Prefecture, have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his 77-year-old mother.

According to police, the suspect, who is a public servant, allegedly punched his mother in the face and kicked her stomach at around around 7 a.m. on Thursday, Kyodo News reported. Police said the victim suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage among other injuries.

The incident came to light after a call came into 119 at around 1 p.m. Thursday, in which the caller said a member of the family had lost consciousness. Police said the woman was taken to hospital where her condition remained serious on Friday.

Following his arrest, the man has admitted to assaulting his mother but has so far given no motive, police said.

