Man arrested for punching passerby who asked him to wear mask

Police in Fukuoka have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting another man who asked him to wear a face mask.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Tenjin district at around 10:55 p.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the suspect, Kazuhiro Arita, is a company employee from Osaka Prefecture, who was visiting Fukuoka with his friend for the Golden Week vacation. While walking maskless along a street, he was chided by a 55-year-old man for not wearing a mask.

This sparked a confrontation between the two and victim was punched in the face and sustained injuries to his head, police said.

A police officer on patrol noticed the incident and after questioning both men, detained Arita.

