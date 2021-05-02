Man arrested for punching passerby who asked him to wear mask

Police in Fukuoka have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting another man who asked him to wear a face mask.
According to police, the incident occurred in the Tenjin district at around 10:55 p.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the suspect, Kazuhiro Arita, is a company employee from Osaka Prefecture, who was visiting Fukuoka with his friend for the Golden Week vacation. While walking maskless along a street, he was chided by a 55-year-old man for not wearing a mask.
This sparked a confrontation between the two and victim was punched in the face and sustained injuries to his head, police said.
A police officer on patrol noticed the incident and after questioning both men, detained Arita.© Japan Today
kurisupisu
There is no need to wear a mask whilst walking outside but there is certainly no need to punch anyone...
zichi
There is a need to wear masks outside until the majority of the people are vaccinated. Very few people in our location don't wear a mask.
GdTokyo
Until the vast majority of the population is vaccinated, wear a damn mask even when outside.
And if decide to take a swing at me you’d better make it count.
Hervé L'Eisa
The "science" doesn't support the wearing of masks whilst outdoors.
Punching someone is considered assault, but verbally assaulting another is rather unwise.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
I move mine up and down depending on how crowded it is in the vicinity I am walking in.
Spouse 100% on.
Abbey
I told an idiot to wear a mask last week while on the Marunouchi sen.
Luckily for him he didn't make any attempt to hit me. I would just grab him or her and call the police.
I would do it again.
expat
People who refuse to wear masks are not known for their intelligence, empathy or social skills.
vanityofvanities
The guy is like an American who thinks individual freedom is very important. Do not do that if you are in America. It is very dangerous. It might result in your death.