Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for punching passerby who asked him to wear mask

3 Comments
FUKUOKA

Police in Fukuoka have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting another man who asked him to wear a face mask.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Tenjin district at around 10:55 p.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the suspect, Kazuhiro Arita, is a company employee from Osaka Prefecture, who was visiting Fukuoka with his friend for the Golden Week vacation. While walking maskless along a street, he was chided by a 55-year-old man for not wearing a mask.

This sparked a confrontation between the two and victim was punched in the face and sustained injuries to his head, police said.

A police officer on patrol noticed the incident and after questioning both men, detained Arita.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

There is no need to wear a mask whilst walking outside but there is certainly no need to punch anyone...

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

There is a need to wear masks outside until the majority of the people are vaccinated. Very few people in our location don't wear a mask.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

Until the vast majority of the population is vaccinated, wear a damn mask even when outside.

And if decide to take a swing at me you’d better make it count.

3 ( +6 / -3 )

The "science" doesn't support the wearing of masks whilst outdoors.

Punching someone is considered assault, but verbally assaulting another is rather unwise.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

I move mine up and down depending on how crowded it is in the vicinity I am walking in.

Spouse 100% on.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I told an idiot to wear a mask last week while on the Marunouchi sen.

Luckily for him he didn't make any attempt to hit me. I would just grab him or her and call the police.

I would do it again.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

People who refuse to wear masks are not known for their intelligence, empathy or social skills.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

The guy is like an American who thinks individual freedom is very important. Do not do that if you are in America. It is very dangerous. It might result in your death.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Japanese Boost Juices

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 26-May 9

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #128: Creepy Profiles Encountered On Japanese Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

The Kitchari Cleanse: An Ancient Detox Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

So You Want to Start a Blog in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog