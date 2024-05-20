Man arrested for putting girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter in washing machine

Police in Tokai, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of injuring his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter by placing her in a washing machine and turning it on.

According to police, Hideaki Masui, a self-proclaimed construction worker, put the child in the washing machine at around 8:40 a.m. on Sunday at their apartment, Kyodo News reported. The girl suffered injuries to her arms and legs as she spun around.

The girl’s mother immediately noticed something was wrong after the washing machine began to fill and spin with water and contacted the police.

Police said Masui, who was intoxicated at the time of his arrest, has denied the allegation. They are questioning the child's mother on whether or not he has abused the girl before.

© Japan Today