Man arrested for ramming car into work crew, killing one; claims he ‘wanted to be a god’

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and dangerous driving resulting in injury after he deliberately drove his car into three workmen cutting grass along a prefectural road in Toyohashi City, Aichi Prefecture on Monday.

Two of the work crew sustained injuries while one died later, Fuji TV reported. Police said the driver, Kei Aono, of no fixed address and occupation, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying: “I wanted to kill [in order] to become a god.”

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. The three workmen were cutting grass along the median strip of a prefectural road when Aono drove into them. He then hit their truck.

Two of the men were seriously injured, while the third, a 46-year-old man, died later in hospital.

© Japan Today