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Man arrested for robbing convenience store in Nara

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NARA

Police in Nara City, Nara Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of robbing a convenience store of 182,000 yen.

The incident occurred at around 3 a.m. Monday, NTV reported.

According to police, Seima Nakai, a self-proclaimed construction worker from Ikoma City, Nara Prefecture, entered the Ministop store, armed with a knife, and threatened the cashier with a knife. He demanded money and took 182,000 yen from the cash register.

There were no customers in the store at the time, and the clerk was not injured.

Police said Nakai was identified through footage from multiple security cameras.

Police said Nakai has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying,"I went to buy my favorite sweets, but I thought the store was closed, so I just passed by."

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