Man arrested for robbing game cafe in Okinawa

Police in Yonabaru town, Okinawa Prefecture, have arrested a 44-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assault and robbery after he sprayed a substance in the face of a female employee in her 50s at a game cafe and stole cash.

According to the police, Taiki Arakaki entered the cafe just after noon on Saturday, and sprayed something in the woman’s face, NTV reported. He then stole 600,000 yen in cash.

At the time of the incident, the cafe was open for business, but there was no one there except the woman. She was not seriously injured, police said.

Arakaki was identified from security camera footage and arrested on Saturday night.

© Japan Today