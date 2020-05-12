Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for sexually assaulting and stealing underwear of college student

2 Comments
YOKOSUKA, Kanagawa

Kanagawa prefectural police have re-arrested a 24-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman and stealing her underwear in March.

According to police, Hiroki Naohara, who lives in Yokosuka, had already been arrested for sexually assaulting a high school girl in April, Sankei Shimbun reported. The latest charge is over an assault that occurred around 9:25 p.m. on March 2 as the victim, a fourth-year private university student, was walking along a sidewalk. Naohara is accused of dragging her into a vacant lot where he sexually assaulted her for about 25 minutes and stole her underwear.

Police said Naohara told them he was looking for potential victims while seated in his car.

In April, Naohara and a male accomplice, Hitoshi Kikuchi, 24, were arrested for raping a female high school student in a park in Yokosuka. Naohara has also been charged over a third sexual assault since March.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let’s hope both of these predators will be spending the next 10-15 years in a small cell.

Rapists should get life with no chance of parole.

No doubt a lot of guys still resistant to the role porn plays in these type of crimes.

Accept in extreme circumstances, it has beeen proven within psycholically tested modules, almost everyone, treated for the mental illness they suffer have the ability to reform. Life in prison, without the possibility for reform or parole is death.

