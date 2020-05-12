Man arrested for sexually assaulting and stealing underwear of college student

Kanagawa prefectural police have re-arrested a 24-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman and stealing her underwear in March.

According to police, Hiroki Naohara, who lives in Yokosuka, had already been arrested for sexually assaulting a high school girl in April, Sankei Shimbun reported. The latest charge is over an assault that occurred around 9:25 p.m. on March 2 as the victim, a fourth-year private university student, was walking along a sidewalk. Naohara is accused of dragging her into a vacant lot where he sexually assaulted her for about 25 minutes and stole her underwear.

Police said Naohara told them he was looking for potential victims while seated in his car.

In April, Naohara and a male accomplice, Hitoshi Kikuchi, 24, were arrested for raping a female high school student in a park in Yokosuka. Naohara has also been charged over a third sexual assault since March.

