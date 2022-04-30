Man arrested for sexually assaulting woman on Nagoya street

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman as she walked home.
The incident occurred at around 11 p.m. on Friday, Tokai TV reported. Police allege that Hajime Akanuma, a junior high school teacher who lives in Nisshin, Aichi Prefecture, came up behind the woman as she walked along a sidewalk in Nagoya’s Midori Ward and grabbed her. The woman told police he lifted up her top and groped her breasts.
Akanuma then fled the scene in a car which was parked nearby. However, the woman used her smartphone to take a photo of the car’s license plate. She told police she did not know Akanuma.
Police said Akanuma has denied the charge.© Japan Today
snowymountainhell
Terrible for this young woman that Golden Week may forever be remembered this way. Hopefully, there are counseling services available to her to move past it.
snowymountainhell
If the incident happened as alleged, it’s good this teacher will be off the streets for a while since he’s “denied the charge.” Unfortunately, he may still be able to return to another teaching position in another location.
purple_depressed_bacon
Another teacher committing sexual assault. I'd be terrified to be a parent in Japan knowing that I'm sending my kids to schools infested with sexual predators.
shogun36
Genius. It’s like robbing a bank, living next door and running to your house when the cops arrive.
As usual, perv will get a slap on the wrist and be at work after golden week. The norm in Japan.
snowymountainhell
Priorities, @purple_de_bacon. Seems Japan’s reluctantly or hesitantly slow to provide a 24-hour, public accessible National Registry of Convicted Sex Offenders. It would greatly aid individual citizen’s, businesses, schools, education & sports facilities and public welfare agencies in screening applicants and care providers.Feb.21, 2022: https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2022/02/3eb2ab3870f4-japan-aims-to-block-sex-offenders-from-jobs-in-schools-child-care.html
snowymountainhell
Priorities, … and continued slipshod screenings and investigations.
Apr. 11, 2022: https://japantoday.com/category/quote-of-the-day/the-method-of-investigating-teachers-who-commit-sexual-assault-is-slipshod-and-does-not-always-result-in-disciplinary-firings.-i-hope-boards-of-education-will-genuinely-address-these-cases.“Up to now, teachers who were fired and had their licenses revoked due to sexual assault on students could reacquire them after three years.” -
Thomas Twatt
If he is convicted of the offence, which seems likely, I would very much doubt that. He will be dismissed.
TT
Rodney
If convicted, they should put a big notice outside his apartment announcing his conviction.