crime

Man arrested for shooting arrow into cat says he did it just for fun

KUMAGAYA, Saitama

Police in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of violating the Animal Welfare Law after he shot an arrow from a homemade blowgun into a stray cat last week.

According to police, Tomio Taguchi has admitted shooting the cat in a park near the Arakawa River sometime on April 28, and quoted him as saying he did it “half just for fun,” NHK reported.

A woman reported seeing the cat with an arrow protruding from its body on April 29. The woman said the stray cat would often come to her garden where she would feed it. She said she made repeated attempts to capture the cat but it ran away.

The cat came back to the woman’s house on Monday night and she was able to capture it. The cat was taken to a veterinary clinic where it was treated. The protruding part of the arrow was about 10 cms long.

Police said Taguchi emerged as a suspect after their files showed that he had been given a warning for shooting his homemade blowgun near the same area of the Arakawa Rive last summer.

Iron tubes and arrows were found in a search of Taguchi’s home, police said. Taguchi told police he used to go to the area to shoot his blowgun about once a month.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Stray cats; runaway boy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It was only half for fun so maybe he only needs half beating to death?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

[paragraph 5] "...blowgun near the same area of the Arakawa Rive last summer."

[correction] Rive = River

0 ( +0 / -0 )

