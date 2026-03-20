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Man arrested for slashing seat on train, says he has done it ’50 to 60 times’ before

7 Comments
OSAKA

Osaka prefectural police have arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of causing property damage after he slashed a train seat.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday aboard a JR West train traveling between Kyuhoji and Kashiwara stations on the JR Yamatoji Line, TBS reported.

Police said Masaaki Hanagata, a company employee from Kashiwara City, Osaka Prefecture, has admitted to using a utility knife to slash a train seat.

Police quoted Hanagata as saying he has slashed train seats “50 to 60 times.”

JR West had contacted the police about a series of similar incidents since 2022. Police reviewed security camera footage and conducted stakeouts, and on Thursday night, they caught Hanagata red-handed.

Police said Hanagata told them he slashed train seats out of frustration at frequent train delays and cancellations.

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7 Comments
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Charge him for the full replacement costs and jail time to think about better ways to ease his "frustration".

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Police said Hanagata told them he slashed train seats out of frustration 

This guy's cuckoo for cocoa puffs.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Partially explains JR's recent +7% ticket price increase, we all pay for such idiots

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Nice police work, cameras 'set the table' for the arrest

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Make him pay to repair every one of them.

Use of a knife for unlawful purposes charge too.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Somehow surprised to read this. Vandalism in Japan is rather rare. Good they got this man red-handed.

Usually such damages are done by young people in a group - graffiti on walls in public toilets or damaging cars or something like that, but this man is already 56 years old. What a brainless idiot.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Train seats in America cannot be slashed -- they are made of very uncomfortable hard metal or plastic, rather than upholstery...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

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