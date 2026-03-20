Man arrested for slashing seat on train, says he has done it ’50 to 60 times’ before

Osaka prefectural police have arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of causing property damage after he slashed a train seat.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday aboard a JR West train traveling between Kyuhoji and Kashiwara stations on the JR Yamatoji Line, TBS reported.

Police said Masaaki Hanagata, a company employee from Kashiwara City, Osaka Prefecture, has admitted to using a utility knife to slash a train seat.

Police quoted Hanagata as saying he has slashed train seats “50 to 60 times.”

JR West had contacted the police about a series of similar incidents since 2022. Police reviewed security camera footage and conducted stakeouts, and on Thursday night, they caught Hanagata red-handed.

Police said Hanagata told them he slashed train seats out of frustration at frequent train delays and cancellations.

© Japan Today