Man arrested for slashing seat on train, says he has done it ’50 to 60 times’ before

Osaka prefectural police have arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of causing property damage after he slashed a train seat.
The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday aboard a JR West train traveling between Kyuhoji and Kashiwara stations on the JR Yamatoji Line, TBS reported.
Police said Masaaki Hanagata, a company employee from Kashiwara City, Osaka Prefecture, has admitted to using a utility knife to slash a train seat.
Police quoted Hanagata as saying he has slashed train seats “50 to 60 times.”
JR West had contacted the police about a series of similar incidents since 2022. Police reviewed security camera footage and conducted stakeouts, and on Thursday night, they caught Hanagata red-handed.
Police said Hanagata told them he slashed train seats out of frustration at frequent train delays and cancellations.© Japan Today
7 Comments
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Mr Kipling
Charge him for the full replacement costs and jail time to think about better ways to ease his "frustration".
garypen
This guy's cuckoo for cocoa puffs.
HopeSpringsEternal
Partially explains JR's recent +7% ticket price increase, we all pay for such idiots
HopeSpringsEternal
Nice police work, cameras 'set the table' for the arrest
OssanAmerica
Make him pay to repair every one of them.
Use of a knife for unlawful purposes charge too.
Yohan
Somehow surprised to read this. Vandalism in Japan is rather rare. Good they got this man red-handed.
Usually such damages are done by young people in a group - graffiti on walls in public toilets or damaging cars or something like that, but this man is already 56 years old. What a brainless idiot.
3RENSHO
Train seats in America cannot be slashed -- they are made of very uncomfortable hard metal or plastic, rather than upholstery...