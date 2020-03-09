Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for smuggling 240 kgs of drugs from Canada

2 Comments
TOKYO

The operator of a seafood company in Vancouver was arrested last month in Japan on suspicion of smuggling about 240 kilograms of illegal stimulant drugs from Canada, narcotics control authorities said Monday.

It was one of the largest hauls confiscated by the health ministry's Narcotics Control Department, which believes an international criminal organization was behind the smuggling operation. The street value of the drugs was estimated at 14.4 billion yen ($140 million).

Yoshiya Tateyama, a 56-year-old Canadian national from Kagoshima Prefecture, was first arrested Jan 27 on suspicion of possessing a bag of illegal stimulants in a short-term lease apartment in Tokyo's Kichijoji area, according to the department.

The department said it served a fresh warrant on Tateyama in February for allegedly hiding around 240 kg of the drugs, with the help of an unidentified co-conspirator, in a container on a ship in Vancouver. The drugs were shipped on Dec 30 in 240 zipped plastic bags packed in 20 boxes of frozen shrimp, the department said.

The ship arrived at Tokyo's Odaiba waterfront area on Jan 14, it said.

According to the department, Tateyama runs a seafood processing company in Vancouver. He entered Japan in mid-January and transported them on a lorry by himself to his apartment on the day he was arrested. He has admitted to most of the charges.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

The drugs were shipped on Dec 30 in 240 zipped plastic bags packed in 20 boxes of frozen shrimp, the department said.

What happened to the shrimp? 'Confiscated' by the police, perhaps?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It makes you wonder how many large shipments get through. There is obviously quite a market for the drugs in Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Families

8 Indoor Japanese Games To Try Out During The Coronavirus School Shutdown

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Gentlemen, Are Your Ready For White Day?

Savvy Tokyo

GaijinPot 2020 Cherry Blossom Contest

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tweet of the Week #71: Iconic Anime Akira Predicted 2020 Olympic Game Turmoils

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Landmark

Kintaikyo Bridge

GaijinPot Travel