Man arrested for stabbing officer, stealing his gun, denies charge

Police arrested Monday a man suspected of stabbing a police officer and stealing his pistol at a police box in Osaka Prefecture the previous day.
Yujiro Iimori, 33, who has denied his involvement, allegedly stabbed the officer, Suzunosuke Kose, 26, multiple times with a knife at the police box in Suita and fled the scene early Sunday morning. Kose remains in a coma.
When detained in Minoo, north of Suita, Iimori had a pistol in his possession from which a shot had been fired, the police said, but no damage had been confirmed.
The gun was loaded with five bullets when it was stolen, but contained only four bullets when it was retrieved from the suspect, they said.
The incident occurred as the police were stepping up security in the nearby city of Osaka, where a summit of the Group of 20 major economies will be held next week.
Iimori had been working part-time as a cleaner at a golf range in Tokyo's Ota Ward since November, according to his co-workers.
The suspect worked five days a week before requesting three days off on June 10, they said.
Police had been contacted by Iimori's father, who said the suspect shown in surveillance camera footage, released by the police, appeared to be his son, investigative sources said. The father said his son had been living in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward until shortly before the incident.
A man resembling the person in the footage stayed at a hotel in Suita on Friday, the sources said.
Kose was apparently attacked after two fellow officers left the police box to respond to an emergency call reporting a home break-in. A pay phone about 800 meters south of the police box was used to make the call, which the police said was a false report.
The knife used in the attack had a 15-centimeter blade and the officer sustained more than seven wounds to the chest and other part of his body, the police said.
The stabbing shocked locals, forcing supermarkets and libraries to close and public events including flea markets to be canceled. The police had called on residents to lock their doors and refrain from going outside.
Takahisa Ishida, head of the Osaka police, said in a statement, "We apologize for the great worry we have caused local residents and appreciate the tip-offs offered to investigators."
Some locals expressed relief following the arrest of the suspect.
Kensuke Sumi, 13, who was told not to go see a movie by his family and remained indoors Sunday, said they told him, "Now you can go to school with peace of mind."
A 21-year-old university student who lives near the police box in Suita said, "Now I can move about freely," while a 24-year-old civil servant said, while commuting to work, "I'm relieved. Police should make greater efforts not to have their guns taken."© KYODO
showchinmono
Good Job!
obladi
They are saying he was arrested in Minoh with gun.
Nice work!
Yubaru
I hope the officer who was stabbed fully recovers!
And at that hour of the AM, probably going to hear the "I was drunk and wanted to kill someone defense!"
drlucifer
Praise to the father for alerting the police that the suspect in the video that was released looked like the son.
Dango bong
thanks Dad!
David1945
praise his dad. Can’t imagine how hard it was for him to call a police.
papigiulio
Great news. Glad they caught him, but only 4 bullets found means if there are traces of gunpowder on the gun, he might have used the it?
mikesensei1
It must have been very difficult for the Father to do as it was Fathers Day. Japan is very good at self policing and maybe a 100% of Japanese Dads would have done the same!!
therougou
Probably easier than eventually having to kill him like that other recent incident.
Stewart Gale
What kind of father grasses up/narcs on their own son?
Educator60
GaleToday 09:14 am JST
“What kind of father grasses up/narcs on their own son?“
One with a sense of responsibility and of concern for the safety of the public.
HonestDictator
Someone who isn't an enabler, and actually doesn't want anyone in their family to end up in prison for much much worse?
At some point you have to know when to do the RIGHT thing, and not support the WRONG thing. The father did the RIGHT thing regardless. What if his son wasn't turned in and decided to just go around murdering random people or something else? The father stopped anything further from happening because of not supporting his son's crime.
Stewart Gale
And the correct answer is........a father with a good sense of responsibility who has a concern for the safety of the public and who isn't an enabler. ;)
Thank you to those who took part in the mini quiz.