Man arrested for stabbing officer, stealing his gun, denies charge

Investigators check around a police box in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, where an officer was stabbed on Sunday morning.

Police arrested Monday a man suspected of stabbing a police officer and stealing his pistol at a police box in Osaka Prefecture the previous day.

Yujiro Iimori, 33, who has denied his involvement, allegedly stabbed the officer, Suzunosuke Kose, 26, multiple times with a knife at the police box in Suita and fled the scene early Sunday morning. Kose remains in a coma.

When detained in Minoo, north of Suita, Iimori had a pistol in his possession from which a shot had been fired, the police said, but no damage had been confirmed.

The gun was loaded with five bullets when it was stolen, but contained only four bullets when it was retrieved from the suspect, they said.

The incident occurred as the police were stepping up security in the nearby city of Osaka, where a summit of the Group of 20 major economies will be held next week.

Iimori had been working part-time as a cleaner at a golf range in Tokyo's Ota Ward since November, according to his co-workers.

The suspect worked five days a week before requesting three days off on June 10, they said.

Police had been contacted by Iimori's father, who said the suspect shown in surveillance camera footage, released by the police, appeared to be his son, investigative sources said. The father said his son had been living in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward until shortly before the incident.

A man resembling the person in the footage stayed at a hotel in Suita on Friday, the sources said.

Kose was apparently attacked after two fellow officers left the police box to respond to an emergency call reporting a home break-in. A pay phone about 800 meters south of the police box was used to make the call, which the police said was a false report.

The knife used in the attack had a 15-centimeter blade and the officer sustained more than seven wounds to the chest and other part of his body, the police said.

The stabbing shocked locals, forcing supermarkets and libraries to close and public events including flea markets to be canceled. The police had called on residents to lock their doors and refrain from going outside.

Takahisa Ishida, head of the Osaka police, said in a statement, "We apologize for the great worry we have caused local residents and appreciate the tip-offs offered to investigators."

Some locals expressed relief following the arrest of the suspect.

Kensuke Sumi, 13, who was told not to go see a movie by his family and remained indoors Sunday, said they told him, "Now you can go to school with peace of mind."

A 21-year-old university student who lives near the police box in Suita said, "Now I can move about freely," while a 24-year-old civil servant said, while commuting to work, "I'm relieved. Police should make greater efforts not to have their guns taken."

