crime

Man arrested for stabbing real estate agent while being shown apartment

YOKOHAMA

A 24-year-old unemployed man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery after he stabbed a 23-year-old woman, who works for a real estate agency, while she was showing him an apartment in Yokohama on Saturday.

Police said the suspect, Yuki Nishiyama, of no fixed address, was found in Ibaraki Prefecture on Saturday night, driving the car he had stolen from the real estate agent, Chiaki Hayashi, Fuji TV reported.

Police said Hayashi, who lives in Kawasaki, told police she had shown a man an apartment that he requested to see, and that he stabbed her while they were in the apartment. He stole her handbag containing cash and fled in the real estate agency's car used by Hayashi who managed to stagger outside.

A passerby saw Hayashi lying on the sidewalk and called 110. She had been stabbed in the back and chest. Police said she was in a stable condition on Sunday.

